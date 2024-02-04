West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

