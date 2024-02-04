Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

