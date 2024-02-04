Western Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

