Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

