Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

