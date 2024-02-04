Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,270,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.