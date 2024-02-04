Westwood Wealth Management Sells 1,450 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,813.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 162,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BABA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,824,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,202. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

