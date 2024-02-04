Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Purchases £14,907.75 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.45) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,952.14).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,515 ($44.69) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,756 ($35.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,506.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,445.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,079.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,045 ($51.42).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

