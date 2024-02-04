WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $177,375.30 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $177,375.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00158065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.