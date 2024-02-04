WhiteCoin Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and $172,949.51 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00157708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

