William Blair Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

