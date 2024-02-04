WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $988,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

