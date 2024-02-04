Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

