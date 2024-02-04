Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

