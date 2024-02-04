XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,640 ($20.85) price objective on the stock.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,286 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.96).

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

See Also

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.