XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power (LON:XPPFree Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,640 ($20.85) price objective on the stock.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,286 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.96).

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.