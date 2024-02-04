XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,640 ($20.85) price objective on the stock.
XP Power Stock Performance
Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.41) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,286 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.96).
About XP Power
