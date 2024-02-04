XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $69.71 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. XYO has a total market cap of $69.71 million and $836,364.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518107 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $795,936.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

