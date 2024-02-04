Zcash Price Tops $21.58 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $21.58 or 0.00050437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $352.29 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018306 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.