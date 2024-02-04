Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 5.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $126.32. 1,058,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

