Zions Bancorporation, National Association Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

