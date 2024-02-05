10,479 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $245.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.