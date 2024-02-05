150,938 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 3,718,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

