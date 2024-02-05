155,800 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.3% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock remained flat at $110.63 during trading hours on Monday. 2,575,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,017. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

