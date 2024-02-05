17,720 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.25. 907,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

