23,710 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. 111,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,560. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

