4,000 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINM stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.