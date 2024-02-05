4,865 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 364,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.