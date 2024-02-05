8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $365.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.53.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

