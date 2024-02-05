A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 585 ($7.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.21.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

