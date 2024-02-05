A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
A.G. BARR Price Performance
Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 585 ($7.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.21.
About A.G. BARR
