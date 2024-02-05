AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $74.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
