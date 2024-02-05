AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,858. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

