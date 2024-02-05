abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $511.00

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.50), with a volume of 68839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.50).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 461.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 445.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £788.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.82 and a beta of 0.81.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

