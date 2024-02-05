ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.89

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 135643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The company has a market cap of C$162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of C$82.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

