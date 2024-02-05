Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.13 on Monday, hitting $626.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,199. The company has a market capitalization of $283.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

