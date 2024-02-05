ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Position Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of ADTRAN worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.80 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

