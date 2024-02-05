AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Trading Down 1.7 %

ACM traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,864. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.64%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.