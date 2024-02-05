aelf (ELF) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $406.56 million and $6.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,915,612 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.