Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

NYSE:APD traded down $37.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.21. 2,474,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.03 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

