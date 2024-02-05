Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $230.25 and last traded at $230.25, with a volume of 70932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.17.

The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.