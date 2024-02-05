Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 13.8 %

NYSE APD traded down $35.55 on Monday, hitting $222.62. 4,662,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,009. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $217.03 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day moving average of $279.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

