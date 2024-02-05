Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $258.17 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

