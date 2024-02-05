Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Airgain stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
