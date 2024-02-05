Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

