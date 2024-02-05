Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.08.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$30.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

