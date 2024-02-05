Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock Position Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust makes up about 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 196,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.69%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.