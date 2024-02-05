Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $220.63. 85,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

