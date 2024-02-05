Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE BEPC traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 384,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -275.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

