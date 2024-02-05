Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

