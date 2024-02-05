Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,448. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

