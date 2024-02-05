Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in HP by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 33,947 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 3,514.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,360 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in HP by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.2 %

HPQ traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

