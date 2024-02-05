Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

