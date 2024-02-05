Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $242.03. 210,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,037. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

